Orange and Blue Report: Injuries continue to mount with Albert O inury

Denver Broncos

by: Nick Griffith

Posted: / Updated:

DENVER (KDVR) — On today’s Orange and Blue Report, the Broncos are back from their 7-point loss in Atlanta and trying to pick up the pieces after suffering more injuries. 

Head Coach Vic Fangio confirmed that Albert Okwuegbunam will be out for the remainder of this season after the rookie tight end tore his ACL. 

What other players are questionable heading into the Broncos next game at Las Vegas? 

We also check in with Fangio to see just how much confidence he has in his offensive coordinator, Pat Shurmur, after another slow start against the Falcons. 

