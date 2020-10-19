Orange and Blue Report: From big win to big game

Denver Broncos

by: Nick Griffith

Posted: / Updated:

DENVER (KDVR) — Don’t look now but the Broncos have risen from the injuries and COVID-19 postponement to win their second straight game. A huge upset win on the road at New England against the Patriots. 

Today on the Orange and Blue Report we’re checking in with star safety, Justin Simmons after the defense turned in a 4-sack, 3-turnover performance. We also hear from Phillip Lindsay who returned from a week-one turf toe injury to rush for over 100-yards in the Broncos 18-12 victory. 

With the win, the Broncos improve to 2-3 and now get ready to host the defending Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. 

