Orange and Blue Report: Early offensive scoring key to win

DENVER (KDVR) — On Thursday’s Orange and Blue Report, Nick Griffith and Taylor Brooks are breaking down what it will take for the Broncos to come away with a win in Las Vegas.

It obviously has a lot to do with Denver getting off to a better start offensively as the Broncos currently rank 30th in the NFL in first-half scoring (averaging eight first-half points per game).

Denver’s defense will also need to come up big in sin city as Derek Carr and the Raiders offense is playing at a high clip over the past several games and are currently on the cusp of cracking the top-10 in almost every major statistical category.