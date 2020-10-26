Orange and Blue Report: Did the Chiefs beat the Broncos, or did the Broncos beat themselves?

DENVER (KDVR) — Today on the Orange and Blue Report, Sports Director Nick Griffith mops up the Broncos sloppy 27-point loss at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Was it the defending Super Bowl Champs that beat the Broncos or did the Broncos beat themselves?

We also take a glance at today’s injury report as the team loses another key player for the remainder of this season.

Tough break for Mike Purcell – out for the season with a Lisfranc injury pic.twitter.com/NSiOS1Bqjz — Dave Althouse (@davealthouse) October 26, 2020

Coach Vic Fangio also weighs in with his thoughts about Phillip Lindsay and whether or not he thinks the former Pro-Bowl running back will clear concussion protocol and be back in time for Sunday’s game against the Chargers.