DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos are closing in on yet another divisional matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The team’s goal, quite simply, is to win and snap what is currently a 9-game losing skid to their AFC West division rival and defending Super Bowl champs.

On today’s Orange and Blue Report, Nick Griffith and Bruce Heartl explore what will it take for Denver to pull off the upset and why there should be some real that the Broncos can get it done.