Orange and Blue Report: Broncos tackle COVID-19 issues

DENVER (KDVR) —Like much of Colorado, the Denver Broncos are dealing with an increase in COVID-19 cases. Yesterday, Broncos executives John Elway and Joe Ellis both tested positive for the virus. A practice squad member was also sent to the COVID-19 reserve list. The team and the NFL decided to shut down the facility today. Everything was done virtually, but oddly enough, it’s at the point where Coach Fangio would rather have them together.

“I actually feel better when everybody’s here than I do when they’re not here. There’s always concern, but the thing I really feel good about is that none of the positive tests that we’ve had have originated from this building. It’s all happened in the guys or the coaches’ daily lives outside the building where they get it,” said Vic Fangio.

Coach gives all the credit to the staff around the UC Health Training Center when it comes to keeping things clean.

“We’ve done a good job of keeping this building clean. Our medical people have done well, the people in charge of the facilities have gone overboard in making this place safe, and I feel really confident in saying that all the positive tests that we’ve had originated from outside these walls,” Fangio said.

No matter how clean the building is, it was safe to keep everyone out of it today, but that’s getting in the way of preparing for the Falcons.

“I’d be lying to say that it wasn’t. But, we’re of the mindset at the start of this year knowing that we were going to have to do some improvising and adjusting. We’ve done well with it so far—you know, when you first get the news that you can’t get in to practice, you’re a little bit pissed off and everything, but you take a few minutes and take a deep breath and figure out how we’re going to beat it and get over this, and that’s what we do,” Fangio said.

As of now, the Broncos should be back at practice tomorrow.