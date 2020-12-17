Orange and Blue Report: Broncos prepare for Bills matchup

DENVER (KDVR) — Are you ready for some Saturday football this week Broncos Country? Let’s hope the Broncos are because they will certainly have their hands full when the 10-3 Buffalo Bills roll into Mile High Stadium for a Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. kickoff.

As far as game storylines go, all eyes will be focused on the young quarterbacks as former University of Wyoming star Josh Allen has suddenly emerged as one of the league’s very best. Meanwhile, the Broncos’ Drew Lock is coming off of a career-high four-touchdown performance himself this past weekend in Carolina.

The Broncos enter the game as a six-point underdog and are trying to put together a strong finish of this season in hopes it can carry over to next year. For Buffalo, don’t expect the Bills to be overlooking this game as the have plenty to play for – a win on Saturday would clinch their first division title since 1995.

Latest Sports News