DENVER (KDVR) – The Denver Broncos are in the win column for the first time this season, and all it took was a Thursday night matchup against the New York Jets.

The Broncos young quarterback Brett Rypien started his first game and got his first win in the game – he also threw multiple interceptions, including one that was ran back for a touchdown.

Watch the full Orange and Blue Report from FOX31’s Nick Griffith and Bruce Haertl above.