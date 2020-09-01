Orange and Blue Report: Broncos defense looks dominating

Denver Broncos

by: Bruce Haertl

Posted: / Updated:

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) – The countdown to kickoff continues with only 13 days remaining until the Broncos face the Titans on Monday Night Football.

The Broncs were in full pads for the second straight day on a very comfortable day at team headquarters.

On the field, the defense is still winning most of the competitions while the offense is looking to find its identity. To be fair, the Broncos defense would make a lot of teams look bad on the field.

Wide receiver Courtland Sutton has not lost trust in his quarterback, Drew Lock.

“He’s embraced the pressure. We want to be as close to perfect by Week 1,” Sutton said.

He believes that the offense will look better once they turn their focus from learning the entire playbook to the weekly game prep.

