Orange and Blue Report: Breaking down the Broncos’ recipe for success

Denver Broncos

by: Nick Griffith

Posted: / Updated:

DENVER (KDVR) — It’s victory Monday!

On today’s Orange and Blue Report Sports Director, Nick Griffith breaks down how the recipe for success in the Broncos 20-13 win over the Miami Dolphins.

It all started with a strong running-game according to head coach Vic Fangio today who also employed some new ‘game-specific’ wrinkles that were used to catch the Dolphins defense off-guard.

The Broncos also came out of Sunday’s game without any major injury concerns as Drew Lock didn’t suffer any more setbacks with his bruised ribs. Graham Glasgow did  leave Sunday’s game with a lingering calf injury and his status for Sunday’s game is likely questionable for the time being. 

As for the Broncos next game. On Sunday at 2:05 the Broncos will host the New Orleans Saints. The Saints come to town having won 7-straight games. They proved victorious on Sunday by beating the Falcons with Taysom Hill playing quarterback as he fills in for Drew Brees who is currently recovering from fractured ribs. 

