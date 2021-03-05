No charges filed against Von Miller in alleged domestic violence investigation

Denver Broncos

by: Colleen Flynn

Posted: / Updated:

PARKER, Colo. (KDVR) — Charges will not be filed against Broncos star Von Miller from an alleged domestic violence case in January.

“Based on our review of information that is currently available, we cannot meet that standard and must decline to file charges in this case,” the District Attorney’s Office of the 18th Judicial District said.

Miller was involved in an investigation of domestic violence allegations by his ex-fiancée in Parker. It’s unclear when the charges stem from or what allegedly happened.

No more information was provided by the DA’s office.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES