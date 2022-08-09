MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KDVR) — The 32 National Football League owners will meet on Tuesday to approve the sale of the Denver Broncos from the Bowlen Family Trust to the Walton-Penner Group.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 11 a.m.

The Bowlen Family Trust announced in February that it started the sale process.

Rob Walton, the head of the ownership group, is hoping to purchase the team for a record $4.65 billion.

Walton is the chairman of the Walmart Board and an heir to Sam Walton, the company’s founder. Forbes estimates his net worth at $58.8 billion.

The NFL’s Finance Committee approved the sale on July 27.

Here is a look at who is a part of the ownership group:

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the ownership group “has had conversations with Peyton Manning about an advisory role in the organization that eventually could mean being a part of the ownership group and having equity in the franchise.”

We will update this story after the vote concludes.