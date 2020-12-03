Lock, Broncos look forward to KC following brutal loss to Saints

DENVER (KDVR) — A mistake turned into a lesson for the Broncos and Drew Lock as he had to sit back and watch the Saints game because of COVID-19 contact tracing.

“It hurt my heart, hurt my soul, and it’s time to move on and get to Kansas City,” said Drew Lock. “Watching it was a gut-wrenching feeling the whole time. It was tough. It was really tough. It wasn’t something that I enjoyed doing. I would much rather have been out there on the field helping my teammates out.”

If this season couldn’t be any more of a roller coaster for the Broncos, think again — and it’s a disappointment for a team that has been in intense COVID-19 protocols from the beginning.

“It overshadows all the good work that everybody has done here starting with the players and that part bugs me a little bit. But, hey, it is what it is. We had that mistake with the quarterbacks, and we have to own it,” said Vic Fangio.

Masking up will never be forgotten by this team, especially by the quarterbacks.

“We can keep addressing it and keep dragging this on longer than it needs to be but that’s how we’re going to do it. What happened, happened on Sunday,” said Lock. “We know what needs to happen this Sunday night and nothing that’s going to help us get ready for Sunday night has to do with what happened last week. We need to come out and practice well and get our focus on beating Kansas City.”

Lock will try to lead the Broncos to win No. 5 of the year as they face the Chiefs under the lights on Sunday night.