‘It’s possible,’ Fangio could name starting QB after 2nd preseason game

Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3) warms up before an NFL preseason football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio holds his cards close to the vest.

“It’s possible,” Fangio said after Monday’s practice, that he could name a stating quarterback after Saturday’s second preseason game.

The tight-lipped head coach said the battle for the Broncos starting quarterback between Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater was too close to call. No separation. Even Steven.

“I thought they both played [well],” Fangio said after practice as the team returned home following a week facing the Minnesota Vikings in joint practices and winning their first preseason game of the season.

“When you talk about last week, you think about the whole week in its totality. The two practices against Minnesota were important because [it was] our [No.] 1’s against their [No.] 1’s for the most part, and then the game. To me, it was a three-day trip in that regard, and I thought both guys did well,” Fangio said.

Lock was dealt the first hand against the Vikings and looked the part, throwing for 151 yards and two touchdowns. Bridgewater was steady as well, throwing for 74 yards and a touchdown.

As for the second preseason game, Bridgewater will get the start and Lock will come off the bench.

The Broncos travel to Seattle to play the Seahawks on Saturday. Kickoff is at 8:00 p.m.