Injury to LB Todd Davis highlights major concern of condensed Broncos training camp

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) – The injuries are starting to mount up for the Broncos as training camp continues. In pads for the third out of four practices, Head Coach Vic Fangio has some concerns.

Chief among them is linebacker Todd Davis, who left practice early with a lower leg injury. He attempted to leave the field on his own, however trainers eventually carted him off. Fangio didn’t have an update on the severity when he addressed the media after practice.

Fangio also said rookie wide receiver KJ Hamler will be out a couple of weeks with a hamstring injury. Linebacker Von Miller injured his elbow and running back Melvin Gordon hurt his ribs. Both were limited in practice.

Tight end Noah Fant returned to the field after dealing with a non COVID-19 illness Wednesday.

As for practice, Fangio was pleased.

“I thought it was a good practice. With limited time, we have to squeeze in a lot of the situations. I’m pleased with the progress.”