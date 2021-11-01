‘I keep looking for that $3 billion in my pocket. I can’t find it’: Could Peyton Manning own the Broncos someday?

DENVER (KDVR) — Could Peyton Manning someday own the Denver Broncos? Maybe. However, right now, owning the team is not really on Manning’s radar.

“I haven’t had any serious conversations with anyone. Certainly, there’s some people that have called me to kind of say, ‘Hey, what do you think’s going to happen with the Broncos?’ You know, are you going to try to own the team and like, I keep looking for that three billion in my pocket. I can’t find it. I think it’s in a hidden account somewhere. That’s not really on my radar,” shared Manning during the Ring of Fame pillar unveiling on Sunday.

Manning said that even if he’s offered the opportunity someday, he hasn’t decided if he would even do it.

Right now, Manning is enjoying his retirement and broadcasting games with his brother, Eli.

“I actually like what I’m doing now. I get to stay close to the game. The one positive out of COVID-19 is that you can actually broadcast the game remotely, and I do it from my buddy’s garage,” shared Manning. “Eli does it in his back house.”

For now, Manning is taking everything one year at a time.

“Next year, who knows how I feel, but I’ll always be a part of the Broncos in some way. I’ll say that,” shared Manning.