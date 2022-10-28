DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos are just two days away from their international matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars across the pond in London. This week, the team is taking a moment to spotlight Pat Surtain II and take a look at his career by the numbers.

Surtain is a 22-year-old cornerback from Florida. He played at The University of Alabama before being selected by the Broncos in the first round, ninth overall, of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Surtain has only played two seasons with the Broncos but has already made strides in his career. Take a look at his career, so far, by the numbers.

According to the Denver Broncos, Surtain holds the number one spot for most defended passes in Broncos history within his first 22 games played. Surtain II has defended 19 passes in his first 22 games. He shares the number one spot with Domonique Foxworth.

When it comes to all cornerbacks in the AFC, Surtain holds the third spot for most defended passes since 2021.

According to the Broncos, Surtain has defended 19 passes since 2021. He is third behind the Miami Dolphin’s Xavien Howard with 21 passes and the Los Angeles Charger’s J.C. Jackson with 25 passes.

During the 2022 football season so far, Surtain holds second place for the least amount of yards allowed per reception amongst all NFL cornerbacks with 7.6. He’s behind only Tampa Bay’s Jamel Dean with 5.8 yards.

You can catch Surtain II defend the boys in orange and blue on Sunday bright and early at 7:30 a.m. The Broncos face the Jags at Wembley Stadium in London.