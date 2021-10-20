Former Broncos QB will start for Browns on TNF against Denver

DENVER, CO – DECEMBER 15: Quarterback Case Keenum #4 of the Denver Broncos passes against the Cleveland Browns int he first quarter of a game at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on December 15, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — A familiar face will be on the opposite side of the ball against the Broncos this week. The Cleveland Browns announced on Wednesday that Case Keenum will start at quarterback for Thursday Night Football.

The Broncos will face the Browns at 6:20 p.m. on FOX31.

Keenum will fill in for Baker Mayfield who is healing from a shoulder injury, according to the Browns.

Keenum signed with the Broncos in 2018 and started all 16 games, completing 62% of his passes for a career-high 3,890 yards, 18 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. Keenum was traded to the Washington Football Team in 2019.

