Fangio to blame? Frustration boils over following Broncos loss

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos suffered the first loss at home in week 1 since 2011 Monday night to the Tennessee Titans with an eerily familiar final score: 16-14. Last season, the Broncos lost 16-14 in the home opener against the Chicago Bears.
But who is to blame for the close loss? Many believe the Broncos should have capitalized on the 3 missed field goals and missed extra point by Titans’ kicker Stephen Gostkowski.
Gostkowski missed three field goals: wide left, wide right and a block, and he missed an extra point.
The game came down to a 25-yard field goal in the closing seconds, which Gostkowski made, sealing the Titans 16-14 point victory.
Before the field goal was kicked, Broncos’ head coach Vic Fangio had opportunities to stop the clock with under 2 minutes in the game. The decision not to use any of the timeouts sent social media users into a frenzy.
So, what was Fangio’s explanation?
“It was two-fold. One, their field goal kicker had obviously been having his problems. I didn’t want to extend the drive so they could get closer,” Fangio said. “No. 2, we would’ve used the timeout but we got the running back out of bounds. We would’ve used the second timeout but they threw an incompletion, which would’ve given us one left when we got the ball back. That was part of our thinking there.”
