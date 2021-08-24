Empower Field not requiring masks, vaccination; what about when the Broncos hit the road?

DENVER (KDVR) — The home of the Denver Broncos is opening the gates to full capacity for fan attendance this season, but encourage unvaccinated attendees to mask up. What should fans that follow the team out of the Mile High City expect at other stadiums?

Each stadium is allowing full capacity, but setting its own protocols. The National Football League has a “Fan Health Promise” that is essentially a waiver anyone attending any NFL game agrees to. The document basically says you agree not to come to a game if you have COVID-19 symptoms, tested positive or were exposed to someone who tested positive within 14 days prior to the game.

Here are the requirements of the road game locations in the Broncos schedule: