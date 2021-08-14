Drew Lock throws 2 TDs in Broncos preseason opener win against Vikings

Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) runs from Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (15) while returning an interception 30-yards for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

MINNEAPOLIS (KDVR/AP) — The Denver Broncos played three different quarterbacks in the 33-6 win over the Minnesota Vikings for the team’s first preseason game on Saturday.

Drew Lock threw two touchdowns and Teddy Bridgewater threw one, while Brett Rypien finished out the game. Lock passed 151 yards in the first half and Bridgewater threw 74 yards in his seven complete passes.

Broncos first-round draft pick Pat Surtain II scored on a 30-yard interception return in the second quarter. K.J. Hamler had an 80-yard catch, sprint and score from Lock. Trinity Benson had two touchdowns, one from each of the quarterbacks vying to be the starter in September.