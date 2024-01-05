DENVER (KDVR) — It all comes down to this – and by “all” it’s really just a matter of where the Denver Broncos will fall in the draft.

Despite a win against the Los Angeles Chargers last weekend, the Broncos were knocked out of playoff contention by the Kansas City Chiefs who got a win of their own.

Now, Broncos fans have largely set their sights on the 2024 season and the questions that come with it: Will Russell Wilson still be on the team? Has Sean Payton proven himself enough to stay around? How high of a draft pick will Denver get?

Although there is one question still to be answered this season: Can Jarrett Stidham beat his former team on their home turf in Vegas?

Tickets for Broncos vs. Raiders

This matchup at Allegiant Stadium will be the closest thing to a Super Bowl that Broncos fans can hope for this season, and while it is the same stadium – it’s still a few weeks and several rounds of playoffs away from the big game.

And it’s not going to come cheap.

Official tickets through Ticketmaster start at $125 each. Add in fees, and a pair of seats will cost north of $300.

The secondary market is on par with these prices, SeatGeek has seats starting at $116 each and StubHub has them starting at $122. However, fees on the resale sites are about double that of Ticketmaster, meaning you’ll end up paying roughly $50 more for the same pair of seats.

How to watch Broncos vs. Raiders on TV

TV fans with traditional cable packages will have two options for the early games: Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans on CBS or Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions on CBS.

In the late slot, you can watch the Denver Broncos on FOX31 as they take on the Raiders.

Kickoff : Sunday, 2:25 p.m. MT

: Sunday, 2:25 p.m. MT Channel: FOX31

Both of these teams have already been eliminated from playoff contention, which means fans can look forward to some creative lineups. We know Stidham will be starting again.

Forecast for Broncos vs. Raiders

Not the best weekend for a trip to Vegas, but it’s still better than many other cities and with the stadium being played indoors it won’t impact the on-field product.

Out on The Strip or elsewhere in Sin City, high temperatures will be around 50 degrees all weekend with partially to mostly cloudy skies.

Things to know for Broncos vs. Raiders

While the Broncos are done after this week regardless, the outcome of this game is the difference between a winning and losing season.

You’d have to imagine that’s weighing on coach Payton for his first season on the Denver sideline.

A win would also go a long way toward Stidham’s securing a future with the team, assuming there’s truth to the speculation that Russell Wilson will be traded before next season.

SLUMP BUSTERS

The Broncos may have extended their playoff drought to eight years, but they ended some embarrassing skids within the AFC West.

Denver vanquished its 16-game losing skid to the Chiefs with a resounding Week 8 win over the Chiefs in Denver and beat the Chargers on the road for the first time since 2019. Now, they’re out to halt their seven-game losing streak to the Raiders with their first win in Las Vegas in four tries.

“I don’t even know that I was aware that we had lost that many games to Las Vegas/Oakland,” Payton said. “I think what would be important for us is to get to our ninth win.”

That would snap another ignominious streak for the Broncos, who haven’t posted a winning season since 2016.

ANOTHER GRAND FOR ADAMS

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams has reached 1,000 yards receiving each of the past four seasons. But with Las Vegas out of the running for the playoffs, Adams didn’t want to make too big a deal about it.

“If we were in a better position as a team, it’d be more enjoyable, but obviously it’s a good notch to be able to hit,” he said. “But 1,000 yards is not really my mark for what I consider necessarily a good season. Obviously, it’s good because in everybody else’s mind it means so much, but I also had two seasons of 997 and they acted like I didn’t have 1,000 yards that year.”

Adams came three yards about from 1,000 in 2016 and 2019. If he had reached it in 2019, his streak would be at six seasons.

CROSBY HONORED BY TEAMMATES

Defensive end Maxx Crosby won the Commitment to Excellence Award for the third year in a row, a Raiders team honor voted on by teammates.

Crosby has 13 1/2 sacks, 21 tackles for loss and 88 tackles, but perhaps more impressively, he seldom comes off the field even while playing with a lingering knee injury. He has played 95% of defensive snaps and in nine games didn’t leave field while on defense.

“I can’t speak highly enough of this guy,” Stidham said. “Being with him every day for a year, seeing how he works, I don’t know if I’ve ever seen a player play that hard for that long every single time he’s out on the field. So he’s going to bring it. We have to be ready. He’s one of the best in the league for a reason.”

Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II received the Demaryius Thomas Team MVP Award, which was voted on by the Denver chapter of the Pro Football Writers of America.

MUSICAL CHAIRS AT QB

Left tackle Garett Bolles is the longest-tenured offensive player in Denver and he came close this week but couldn’t quite name all 13 quarterbacks for whom he has blocked for during his seven seasons.

He slipped on the very last one, saying Case Keenum again instead of Stidham.

“You know, it’s a tough situation, that things happen around here. I think it was my 13th quarterback that I blocked for,” Bolles said. “So, it’s frustrating for me, especially. But at the same time, that’s who Coach wanted, and I’ve gotta do my job.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.