DENVER (KDVR) — It’s week 6 of the NFL season, and the Denver Broncos are looking for their second win. Will it come Thursday night on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs?

This is the Broncos’ second AFC West matchup, with the prior coming in the season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Broncos lost that game 17-16.

How to watch Broncos vs. Chiefs on TV and streaming

Kickoff : 6:15 p.m. MT

: 6:15 p.m. MT Streaming: Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime Channel: ABC

This week is the Broncos’ lone Thursday Night Football matchup as the season is currently structured.

Kickoff is scheduled for 6:15 p.m., and streaming coverage starts just before then.

Forecast for Broncos vs. Chiefs

Kansas City is expecting high temperatures in the upper 70s, but there are thunderstorms in the forecast, according to FOX4.

Sunset in Kansas City will be around 6:44 p.m., about 30 minutes before kickoff.

Here in Denver, the high temperature on Thursday is only going to be in the mid-50s and there are scattered showers expected, but the chance for that is dropping. Still, this is a game where you’re probably going to skip the patio and instead watch from indoors.

Key things to know for Broncos vs. Chiefs

Healthwise, the Broncos are not in bad shape, but the Chiefs may be in a different situation.

Tight end Travis Kelce did not practice on Monday due to an ankle injury. Kelce has been linked to pop superstar Taylor Swift, with her attending two of his recent games. Notably, she was not at the Chiefs’ game in Minnesota when he got injured.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.