Denver Broncos trim roster down to 80, cut CSU alum

DENVER (KDVR) — It has been another slash and cut day as the Denver Broncos take necessary steps towards getting to the opening day roster of 53 players.

The men in Orange & Blue now sit at 80 as the club bids farewell to former CSU linebacker Josh Watson. Also parting ways with the team is running back Adrian Killins, wide receiver Branden Mack, linebacker Pita Taumoepenu and guard Nolan Laufenberg.

In addition to signing RB Stevie Scott III, Denver made these moves:



– Designated RB Adrian Killins as Waived/Injured

– Placed C Brett Jones on IR

– Waived G Nolan Laufenberg

– Released OLB Pita Taumoepenu



In addition to these cuts, Denver also chose to sign rookie running back Stevie Scott III.

The now-cut Watson was signed back in 2019 as an undrafted free agent before appearing in 17 games, primarily as special teams player.

Laufenberg, an Air Force alumnus and another undrafted rookie was able to postpone his military service commitment to take part in the Broncos’ training camp.

The teams must have their teams cut down to 53 players by 6 p.m. on Aug. 31.