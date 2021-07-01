Denver Broncos release training camp fan practice schedule

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — For the first time in two years, fans will be allowed back into Broncos practices at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood.

The Broncos first open practice is set for July 28 with that opening date being one of 13 workouts that fans are permitted to watch. As in years past, all practices are free to attend. Unlike in years past, there will still be no autographs allowed due to the team’s coronavirus protocols.

The 13 practices that are open to the public are July 28, July 29, July 30, July 31, Aug. 2, Aug. 3, Aug. 4, Aug. 6, Aug. 7, Aug. 16, Aug. 17, Aug. 18 and Aug. 19.

All practices are open from 9:15 a.m. to noon each day.