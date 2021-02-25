Denver Broncos release cornerback AJ Bouye

DENVER, CO – SEPTEMBER 14: A.J. Bouye #21 of the Denver Broncos breaks up a pass intended for A.J. Brown #11 of the Tennessee Titans in the first quarter of a game at Empower Field at Mile High on September 14, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — Cornerback AJ Bouye has been released by the Denver Broncos.

The Broncos acquired Bouye in a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for a 4th-round pick before the 2020 season. He recorded 23 tackles and six passes blocked during his time here.

Bouye suffered a shoulder injury in Week 1 of the 2020 season, returning in late October before being suspended for six games for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy. Bouye is still on the suspension list for the first two games of the 2021 season.

Bouye had just one year remaining on his contract. The move will save Denver almost $12 million salary cap space.