Denver Broncos release 2021-22 season roster

Denver Broncos inside linebacker Josey Jewell, right, embraces defensive back P.J. Locke (37) after an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Denver. The Broncos won 17-12. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos have set their regular season roster. National Football League rules require teams to cut from 80 to 53 before the deadline on 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Here is the first look at the 2021 Broncos roster:

Quarterback (2): Teddy Bridgewater, Drew Lock

Specialists (3): Brandon McManus, Sam Martin, Jacob Bobenmoyer

Running Backs (5): Melvin Gordon, Javonte Williams, Royce Freeman, and Mike Boone (on short term IR)

Wide Receivers (5): Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, K.J. Hamler, Tim Patrick, Diontae Spencer

Tight Ends (4): Noah Fant, Albert Okwuegbunam, Eric Saubert, Andrew Beck

Offensive Line (8): Garett Bolles, Dalton Risner, Lloyd Cushenberry, Graham Glasgow, Bobby Massie, Calvin Anderson, Quinn Meinerz, Netane Muti

Defensive Line (7): Shelby Harris, Dre’Mont Jones, Mike Purcell, McTelvin Agim, DeShawn Williams, and Jonathan Harris

Edge Rushers (5): Von Miller, Bradley Chubb, Malik Reed, Jonathon Cooper, and Andre Mintze

Linebackers (5): Alexander Johnson, Josey Jewell, Justin Strnad, Baron Browning, and Jonas Griffith

Secondary (11): Kyle Fuller, Ronald Darby, Bryce Callahan, Patrick Surtain II, Kareem Jackson, Justin Simmons, Caden Sterns, P.J. Locke III, Jamar Johnson, Kary Vincent, and Michael Ojemudia (on short term IR)

Early Tuesday, the Broncos waived WR Kendal Hinton, who served as an emergency quarterback in 2020 against the New Orleans Saints after Lock, Brett Rypien and Blake Bortles were sidelined for violating COVID-19 protocols.

George Paton did complete a pair of early morning trades sending WR Trinity Benson and a sixth-round pick in 2023 to the Detroit Lions for two selections in 2022, a fifth and seventh-rounder. The Broncos also acquired linebacker Jonas Griffith and a 2022 seventh-round pick from the San Francisco 49ers for a sixth-round pick in 2022 and a seventh-rounder in 2023.

Per NFL rules, teams are allowed to have up to 16 players on their practice squads. Two practice squad players will be eligible to play in NFL games on a weekly basis.

The Denver Broncos open the regular season away Sunday, Sept. 12 against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.