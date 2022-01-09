Denver Broncos fire Vic Fangio, read the former coach’s full statement

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – OCTOBER 27: Vic Fangio the head coach of the Denver Broncos watches the action during the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — After three seasons, the Denver Broncos have fired Vic Fangio – but if a statement released by the now-former coach is to be believed he has no hard feelings about the decision.

“The future is bright for the Denver Broncos, and I wish the organization nothing but the best,” he said in part.

Fangio had a 19-30 record overall as Broncos head coach, going 5-13 in games against AFC West opponents and losing all six games against the Kansas City Chiefs.

One of those losses against the Chiefs happened Saturday during Fangio’s last game. The Broncos had a lead going into the second half but it slipped through their fingers and they ultimately lost 28-24.

Read Fangio’s full statement below:

“It was an honor and privilege to serve as Head Coach of the Denver Broncos. I want to than John Elway and Joe Ellis for giving me the opportunity to be part of this storied franchise and special community when they hired me three seasons ago.

“Over the past year, I am grateful to have been able to work with George Paton, one of – in my opinion – our league’s best General Managers. Broncos fans, you have a great one in George.

“To the players, coaches and staff: Thank you for the fight and character you showed each and every week. No matter the adversity, circumstance or challenges we faced, you never backed down. I am proud to be associated with this group of fighters and competitors. I appreciate you all.

“To Broncos fans: Thank you for your support, passion and how much you care about the Broncos. You are the reason Denver is one of the NFL’s best football towns.

“The Foundation is in place for this team to accomplish great things. The future is bright for the Denver Broncos, and I wish the organization nothing but the best.”