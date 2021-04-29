Denver Broncos draft Alabama cornerback Patrick Surtain II

CLEVELAND, OHIO – APRIL 29: Patrick Surtain II poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell onstage after being selected ninth by the Denver Broncos during round one of the 2021 NFL Draft at the Great Lakes Science Center on April 29, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos picked a cornerback from Alabama as the ninth pick in the first round.

Patrick Surtain II is a lockdown, press-man cornerback with great size and talent. In Alabama, Surtain often blanketed opponents’ best receivers, and could be the piece a young Broncos defense needs to stay strong for years to come.

Surtain started all 13 games the last two seasons for the Crimson Tide and as a shutdown corner helped Alabama win a national title in 2020, but also earned first-team Associated Press All-American and SEC Defensive Player of the Year honors.

Surtain’s father was a Pro Bowl cornerback and coached his son at American Heritage High School in Florida.