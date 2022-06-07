DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos have confirmed new ownership.

In a statement on Tuesday night, the Broncos organization confirmed “the Walton-Penner family have entered into a purchase and sale agreement to acquire the team.”

The ownership group includes Walmart heir Rob Walton, Carrie Walton Penner and Greg Penner, according to a statement from Broncos President and CEO Joe Ellis. Walton also said investor Mellody Hobson has also joined the ownership group.

“I am confident that their leadership and support will help this team achieve great things on and off the field,” Ellis said.

News broke earlier this week that Walton would win the bid to buy the team.

“Carrie, Greg and I are inspired by the opportunity to steward this great organization in a vibrant community full of opportunity and passionate fans,” Walton wrote in a statement on behalf of the ownership group.

Ellis, Walton-Penner family statements on Broncos ownership bid

Read the full statements from Ellis and the Walton-Penner group below:

I have enjoyed getting to know Rob Walton, Carrie Walton Penner and Greg Penner throughout this process. Learning more about their background and vision for the Denver Broncos, I am confident that their leadership and support will help this team achieve great things on and off the field. I sincerely appreciate the cooperation of our football leadership, executive team and staff at both UCHealth Training Center and Empower Field at Mile High over the last few months and years. We also want to recognize the work of Allen & Company and Proskauer Rose, which have guided us through this process in a timely and efficient manner. While this purchase and sale agreement is pending approval from the NFL’s finance committee and league ownership, today marks a significant step on the path to an exciting new chapter in Broncos history. Broncos President and CEO Joe Ellis