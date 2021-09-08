Denver Broncos complete guide to the 2021-22 season

DENVER (KDVR) — The 2021-22 Denver Broncos schedule kicks off on Sunday on FOX31. The Broncos will play in New York against the Giants.
Schedule
- Week 1: Denver Broncos at New York Giants – on FOX31 at 2:25 p.m.
- Week 2: Denver Broncos at Jacksonville Jaguars – 11 a.m.
- Week 3: Denver Broncos vs New York Jets – 2:05 p.m.
- Week 4: Denver Broncos vs Baltimore Ravens – 2:25 p.m.
- Week 5: Denver Broncos at Pittsburgh Steelers – on FOX31 at 11 a.m.
- Week 6: Denver Broncos vs Las Vegas Raiders – 2:25 p.m.
- Week 7: Denver Broncos at Cleveland Browns – Thursday Night Football on FOX31
- Week 8: Denver Broncos vs Washington Football Team – on FOX31 at 2:25 p.m.
- Week 9: Denver Broncos at Dallas Cowboys – on FOX31 at 11 a.m.
- Week 10: Denver Broncos vs Philadelphia Eagles – 2:25 p.m.
- Week 11: BYE
- Week 12: Denver Broncos vs Los Angeles Chargers – 2:05 p.m.
- Week 13: Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs – 11 a.m.
- Week 14: Denver Broncos vs Detroit Lions – on FOX31 at 2:05 p.m.
- Week 15: Denver Broncos vs Cincinnati Bengals – 2:05 p.m.
- Week 16: Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders – 2:25 p.m.
- Week 17: Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers – 2:05 p.m.
- Week 18: Denver Broncos vs Kansas City Chiefs – 2:25 p.m.
Roster:
- Quarterback (2): Teddy Bridgewater, Drew Lock
- Specialists (3): Brandon McManus, Sam Martin, Jacob Bobenmoyer
- Running Backs (5): Melvin Gordon, Javonte Williams, Royce Freeman, and Mike Boone (on short term IR)
- Wide Receivers (5): Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, K.J. Hamler, Tim Patrick, Diontae Spencer
- Tight Ends (4): Noah Fant, Albert Okwuegbunam, Eric Saubert, Andrew Beck
- Offensive Line (8): Garett Bolles, Dalton Risner, Lloyd Cushenberry, Graham Glasgow, Bobby Massie, Calvin Anderson, Quinn Meinerz, Netane Muti
- Defensive Line (7): Shelby Harris, Dre’Mont Jones, Mike Purcell, McTelvin Agim, DeShawn Williams, and Jonathan Harris
- Edge Rushers (5): Von Miller, Bradley Chubb, Malik Reed, Jonathon Cooper, and Andre Mintze
- Linebackers (5): Alexander Johnson, Josey Jewell, Justin Strnad, Baron Browning, and Jonas Griffith
- Secondary (11): Kyle Fuller, Ronald Darby, Bryce Callahan, Patrick Surtain II, Kareem Jackson, Justin Simmons, Caden Sterns, P.J. Locke III, Jamar Johnson, Kary Vincent, and Michael Ojemudia (on short term IR)
2021-22 Team Captains
The Broncos named Teddy Bridgewater, Von Miller, Simmons, Kareem Jackson, Brandon McManus and Courtland Sutton as team captains for the 2021-22 season.
Getting to the game
The Colorado Department of Transportation will resume Bustang to Broncos service this season.
RTD announced the suspension of its BroncosRide line in March of 2020.
COVID-19 Rules
Each stadium is allowing full capacity, but setting its own protocols. The National Football League has a “Fan Health Promise” that is essentially a waiver anyone attending any NFL game agrees to.
|Week/Opponent
|Mask required
|Vaccination required
|1 – New York Giants
|no
|no
|2 – Jacksonville Jaguars
|no
|no
|5 – Pittsburgh Steelers
|yes, indoors
|no
|7 – Cleveland Browns
|no
|no
|9 – Dallas Cowboys
|no
|no
|13- Kansas City Chiefs
|yes, indoors
|no
|16 – Las Vegas Raiders
|no
|yes
|17 – Los Angeles Chargers
|yes
|no
Orange & Blue Report
Whether you want to keep up with scores or stats, or even injuries and standings, FOX31 has you covered with the Orang & Blue Report.
Fan Gallery
We want to see your Broncos’ pride! Share your favorite fan photos to our gallery by clicking the “Submit your photo” link below this article. We will share them throughout the season.