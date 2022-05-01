DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos made a big move this offseason when trading for quarterback Russell Wilson, but as with any other year, the draft is a big way to set up the team’s future.

In exchange for several players, the Broncos gave up their first, second and fifth round picks this year and a few picks for 2023. However, the Broncos do have the last pick of the second round, which they acquired from the Los Angeles Rams.

The Broncos have also included picks in deals with other teams in the seven-round draft. As always, this can change as the draft progresses, so check back for updates.

Round 1

No picks

Round 2

64th overall pick: Nik Bonitto, outside linebacker, University of Oklahoma

Round 3

75th overall pick: Traded to Houston for 3-80 and 5-162 this year

80th overall pick: Greg Dulcich , tight end, University of California, Los Angeles

, tight end, University of California, Los Angeles 96th overall pick: Traded to Indianapolis for 5-179 this year and the Colts’ third-round pick in next year’s draft

Round 4

115th overall pick: Damarri Mathis , cornerback, University of Pittsburgh

, cornerback, University of Pittsburgh 116th overall pick: Eyioma Uwazurike, defensive end, Iowa State

Round 5

152nd overall pick: Delarrin Turner-Yell , safety, University of Oklahoma

, safety, University of Oklahoma 162nd overall pick: Montrell Washington , wide receiver, Samford University

, wide receiver, Samford University 171st overall pick (acquired from Green Bay for 5-179 and 7-234): Luke Wattenberg , center, University of Washington

, center, University of Washington 179th overall pick: Traded to Green Bay for 5-171

Round 6

206th overall pick: Matt Henningsen, defensive end, University of Wisconsin-Madison

Round 7