DENVER (KDVR) — All streaks have to come to an end, right? That’s at least what the Denver Broncos are hoping as they look to end their 16-game losing streak to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

On the college side, No. 19 Air Force travels to Colorado State for the Ram-Falcon trophy. Coach Prime is hoping his Buffs can get a win and get closer to bowl eligibility. And the Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets are off to hot starts, capping off a busy week.

Let’s take a look at what the guests on “Colorado Sports Night” have to say about this week’s hot topics.

Big Get

Broncos safety Kareem Jackson will serve a two-game suspension. Cecil Lammey from DenverSports.com believes the NFL is making an example of Jackson’s physical play — “an old school player lost in time” — and wonders if this will keep Justin Simmons off the trade market.

The Broncos’ offense showed some signs of life in their win against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, but can that help them against the Chiefs? KOA Colorado’s Ryan Edwards said the offense is trending in the right direction, and Sean Payton just coached one of his better games.

How are the Chiefs viewing the Broncos game this weekend? We go behind enemy lines with Harold Kurtz from K.C. on the 16-game winning streak against Denver. He said the mindset is: “Move on, let’s go 7-1, and get to the Dolphins.”

What’s on Tap

Saturday

#9 Western Colorado at #1 Colorado School of Mines, 12 p.m.

#19 Air Force at Colorado State, 5 p.m.

Colorado at #23 UCLA, 5:30 p.m.

Sunday

Colorado Avalanche at Buffalo Sabres, 11 a.m.

Denver Nuggets at Oklahoma Thunder, 1:30 p.m.

Denver Broncos host Kansas City Chiefs, 2:25 p.m.

Up Next

