DENVER (KDVR) — It’s the bye week for the Denver Broncos, but that doesn’t mean the rest of the Colorado sports scene is taking time off.

The NFL trade deadline has passed, Colorado is looking for two more wins to become bowl-eligible, Colorado School of Mines and Air Force football are cruising, and the Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets are on a championship path.

Let’s take a look at what the guests on “Colorado Sports Night” have to say about this week’s hot topics.

Big Get

Benjamin Allbright from KOA said the Broncos need “a focused plan” and not play “Deal or No Deal.”

It's NFL Trading Deadline Eve and will the Broncos play 'Let's Make a Deal?'



Our Big Get @AllbrightNFL says "you don't want to make trades just to make trades. You need to have a focused plan."



Just because the Broncos didn’t make a move doesn’t mean they are set long-term with the players on their rosters. Ryan Edwards from KOA Colorado said playing well can increase their trade value in the off-season.

The NFL Trade Deadline has passed & the Broncos stood pat Tuesday.



Does this mean Sean Payton believes in this roster?



Our Big Get @redwardsradio has some thoughts & believes the value of players on the market can continue to increase.



Riding a two-game winning streak into the bye week, the Broncos are on a little bit of a roll. Have they found the formula for success? Darren McKee from Altitude Sports said the key is “a disruptive defense and an offense that doesn’t create chaos.”

Have the Broncos found a formula for success?



Our Big Get @DMacSportsCO believes so: have a defense that is disruptive and an offense that doesn’t create chaos.



The Broncos stood still at the trade deadline, but reports say the market for Jerry Jeudy was third- and fifth-round picks. Will Petersen from DenverSports.com said they should have pulled the trigger: “I don’t see much of a culture with Jerry Jeudy there.”

Broncos stood still at trade deadline, but reports say market for Jerry Jeudy was 3rd & 5th round picks.



Our Big Get @PetersenWill says that's a mistake & they should have pulled the trigger.



"I don't see much of a culture with Jerry Jeudy there."



Can the Colorado Buffaloes get back to their winning ways with help from their defense? Potentially, said Nikki Edwards from CU Sports Reports: “I think the defense can show up, but right now if they are going to win and get bowl-eligible, they need to get their offense together.”

Is the Buffs defense the key to finding their mojo?@nikkiedwardsss from CU Sports Reports says potentially. “I think the defense can show up but right now if they are going to win & get bowl eligible they need to get the offense together."



What’s on Tap

Saturday

New Mexico Highlands at #1 Colorado School of Mines, 12 p.m.

Army at #17 Air Force, 12:30 p.m.

Chicago Bulls at Denver Nuggets, 7 p.m.

Colorado Avalanche at Vegas Golden Knights, 8 p.m.

#16 Oregon State at Colorado, 8 p.m.

