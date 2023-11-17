DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos are going streaking heading into the weekend! Riding a three-game winning streak, the Broncos will host the equally hot Minnesota Vikings this Sunday night at Empower Field at Mile High.
Let’s take a look at what the guests on “Colorado Sports Night” have to say about this week’s hot topics.
Big Get
Denver is riding a three-game winning streak, and there is a growing belief in their locker room that they can win. Ryan Edwards from KOA Colorado said the turning point was back in Arrowhead against the Kansas City Chiefs and has been increasing since: “They just need to find a way to win.”
Broncos safety Kareem Jackson will be back from suspension this weekend against the Vikings. Brandon Krisztal from KOA Colorado said the timing is perfect, especially with P.J. Locke’s injury in Buffalo.
It was a slow start for Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos. “Colorado Sports Night” chatted with Andrew Mason from DenverSports.com on their mid-season turnaround: “There’s a little bit of luck involved, but as the old phrase says, ‘Luck is what happens when preparation meets opportunity.'”
Disrespecting the Nuggets’ two-time MVP, Nikola Jokic? That’s what Will Petersen from DenverSports.com said is going on, for some reason across the nation.
What’s on Tap
Saturday
- Nevada at Colorado State: 1 p.m.
- UNLV at Army: 1:30 p.m.
- Colorado Avalanche at Dallas Stars: 6 p.m.
Sunday
- Denver Nuggets at Cleveland Cavaliers: 4 p.m.
- Minnesota Vikings at Denver Broncos: 6:20 p.m.
Up Next
