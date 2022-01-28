The Broncos Country reaction to new head coach hire Nathaniel Hackett has been mostly positive, but fans have concerns.

DENVER (KDVR) — If you’re looking for reaction to the Broncos head coach decision, look no further than the airwaves of Denver sports talk radio.

Thursday’s episode of the Sports Zoo on KOA featured plenty of discussion and opinions on the hiring of Nathaniel Hackett.

“I’m interested to see what he brings here,” Broncos Insider Benjamin Allbright said.

Allbright is well known for interacting with his more than 100,000 football fan followers on social media and said the reaction in Broncos Country has been mostly positive.

“I think it’s mostly positive,” he said. “I think it’s cautious optimism.”

Still, he said many are concerned about Hackett’s resume, or lack thereof. Once again, the Broncos are going with a head coach who has never held the title before.

“I think there’s maybe a little bit of nervousness that Nathaniel Hackett didn’t exactly have the most explosive offenses in previous stops,” Allbright said.

Former Bronco Alfred Williams said that resume concerns him as well.

“I like a certain type of guy, and I like a championship pedigree,” Williams said. “I like brilliance, man. Did we get brilliance?”

Yet despite the concerns, most texters to the show Thursday expressed excitement. Hackett’s connection to Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers certainly has not gone unnoticed.

“I think the fans are excited, I think they’re excited to see where this goes and if it yields the results that they want,” Allbright said. “I think a lot of people are hoping to see if it yields Aaron Rodgers as well, so that’s the biggest fly in the ointment as well.”