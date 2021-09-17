Can the Denver Broncos make it two wins in a row?

Tight end Albert Okwuegbunam #85 of the Denver Broncos catches a pass during a training session at UCHealth Training Center on August 17, 2020 in Englewood, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) – The Denver Broncos got off to a giant step to begin the season against New York in week 1. Can they make it two in a row to start the 2021 season?

The Broncos travel to Jacksonville for a game that kicks off at 11 a.m. Sunday in hopes of doing something they haven’t accomplished since 2018 – win the first two games of the season.

“It’s only one of 17 and we are working hard to get to 2-0,” said head coach Vic Fangio.

The Broncos, led by quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, looked improved in the season opener.

“I mean everything – check, check, check,” said Orange and Blue analyst Brandon Stokley on this week’s episode, who liked what he saw in the 27-13 victory against the Giants. “I’m more optimistic after what I saw than I thought I’d be.”

The Broncos are favored by six points despite being on the road. The last time they were favored in two road games in a season was in 2016 against the Cincinnati Bengals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Our team at the Orange and Blue Report likes their chances his week.

On the injury front, the Broncos will be without cornerback Ronald Darby (hamstring) and wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (ankle). Both players were placed on injured reserve and are eligible to return after three games. Lineman Graham Glasgow (irregular heartbeat) and Bradley Chubb (ankle) are questionable against the Jaguars.

On this week’s Orange and Blue Report, Taylor Brooks catches up with tight end Albert Okwuegbunam about how he honors his Nigerian roots, and an explanation of what his last name means – “Evil cannot bring me down.”

We also highlight the Broncos working with Denver kids in the NFL’s Play60 program, break down the challenges Urban Meyer has coaching the Jaguars, and of course give you our matchups of the game.

All that and more on this week’s episode.