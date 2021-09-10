Can the Broncos Get a Win in September? Orange and Blue Report Week 1 Preview

Can the Broncos beat the Giants in Week 1 of the NFL season? Taylor Brooks has some thoughts.

DENVER (KDVR) – The NFL season is back, and so is our weekly Broncos preview show, The Orange and Blue Report.

The Broncos haven’t won a game in September in their last 8 tries, 0-7 under head coach Vic Fangio. Can they open the season with a win against the New York Giants this Sunday, Sept. 12, at MetLife Stadium?

Our crew at the Orange and Blue Report breaks down the matchup in our 30 minutes show.

Nick Griffith and Bruce Haertl talk X’s and O’s with former Broncos wide receiver Brandon Stokley, who feels good about this upcoming season.

“I’m as optimistic as I have been about the Denver Broncos since I have joined the media,” said Stokley on this week’s episode. “You look at the defense and the resources that they have put into that group. They should be a top three defense.”

On offense, Stokley likes the addition of quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and the tools around him.

“I look at the roster and I think it is a perfect fit for him,” Stokley said.

Reporter Taylor Brooks breaks down the numbers in her Taylor’s Takes segment, noting that the Broncos’ defense led the league in red zone defense in both 2019 and 2020 seasons.

Brooks also features two Broncos who faced a long and difficult trail to make on the 53-man roster. Jonathan Cooper has dealt with heart issues and DeShawn Williams was working at Amazon when he got the call to jumpstart his NFL career.

All that and more on this week’s episode.