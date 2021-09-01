Can the Broncos avoid the September blues?

Denver Broncos free safety Justin Simmons (31) in the first second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Englewood, CO (KDVR) – The month of September hasn’t been kind to the Denver Broncos, losing all of their opening month games in the past two seasons after going 2-2 in 2018. “It’s not a secret, we suck in September,” said defensive end Shelby Harris.

Winless in the last eight tries, seven under head coach Vic Fangio, the Broncos have taken a page out of Green Day’s play list – wake me up when September ends.

“We have started off slow and that is unexceptionable,” said Harris as the Broncos continue to prepare for the opener at the New York Giants on Sept. 12. “We want to be the best and we can’t keep kicking ourselves and stumbling out of the block.”

So, what needs to change to get off to a quick start in the league’s opening month?

“Just having a sense of urgency,” quarterback Teddy Bridgewater said entering his first season with the Broncos. “With a team like this, if we can get off to a fast start with the type of defense that we have, it can be a nightmare for our opponents.”

This time around, the schedule looks reasonable for a winning month. The Broncos open with back-to-back road games against the Giants and Jacksonville Jaguars, followed by the New York Jets at Empower Field at Mile High. Combined, those three teams posted a 9-39 record last season.

“I think we have more depth and overall talent,” said head coach Vic Fangio. “There’s no secret there was some kind of a retooling going on here. We are a deeper team and now we have to prove that we are a good team.”