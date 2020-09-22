Broncos will sign QB Blake Bortles, sources say

Denver Broncos
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – NOVEMBER 11: Blake Bortles #5 of the Jacksonville Jaguars throws a pass in the game against the Indianapolis Colts in the third quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 11, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — Former Jaguars and Rams’ quarterback Blake Bortles will sign a 1-year deal with the Broncos, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Denver Broncos quarterback, Drew Lock, will miss the next three to five weeks due to a shoulder injury he suffered during Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Who is Broncos’ backup QB Jeff Driskel?

Lock was injured in the first quarter and did not return to the game. The injury came on a sack that resulted in a turnover. He was in a sling during his postgame interviews.

Broncos top WR Courtland Sutton is out for the season

