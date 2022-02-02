DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos are up for grabs. It’s a lot to grab.

The Pat Bowlen Trust announced Tuesday that it is beginning the sale process for the Denver Broncos. The trustees, who have owned the team since 1984, hope to have the sale completed by the start of the 2022 NFL season.

Forbes valued the team at $3.75 billion in 2021. The NFL requires the controlling interest to hold 30% of the team’s value, meaning a $1.125 billion investment. Only a handful of Colorado billionaires, including Phillip Anschutz, have the capital.

Whoever ends up with a controlling interest in the Broncos will control the highest-valued sports spectacle in the state. The Denver Broncos are worth more than the rest of Colorado’s major sports teams combined.

The Broncos are worth twice as much as the next-most valuable team. The Denver Nuggets are worth $1.7 billion, the Colorado Rockies worth $1.3 billion and the Colorado Avalanche $630 million.

The same difference in value is clear nationally — the NFL dwarfs the value of other leagues. With a combined $111 billion in value, the NFL’s teams are worth $40 billion more than the NBA, more than twice as much as the MLB and about six times as much as the NHL.

The magnitude of the Broncos sale highlights how much NFL teams are worth — its historic sales price isn’t even in the top 25% of NFL team values.

There are nine teams worth more than the Broncos, including the top-ranked Dallas Cowboys at $6.5 billion.