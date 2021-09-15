Broncos turn the page, set sights on Jaguars

Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater in action during an NFL football game against the New York Giants Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Teddy Bridgewater is 1-0 as a Broncos starting quarterback as he helped lead Denver to a 27-13 win on Sunday over the Giants in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

“Yeah, it was really good to knock out the jitters in our first live (regular season) game together,” exclaimed Bridgewater talking earlier today at Broncos team headquarters.

Head coach Vic Fangio followed that by calling the win a “relief” and also “joy” after “putting in the hard work this preseason.”

Fourth-year wide receiver Courtland Sutton chipped in by saying that the “energy” in the (Broncos headquarters) building is the best that he’s ever been a part of.

Time to turn the page though as the Broncos now focus in on their week two opponent – the Jaguars in Jacksonville on Sunday. It’s a Jags team that has lost 16 straight regular season games dating back to the beginning portions of last year. Jacksonville also has a new coach and a rookie quarterback, but as the old saying goes, there are no layups in the NFL.

“Absolutely not!” said Fangio during Wednesday’s taping of “The Broncos Zone with Coach Fangio.” Especially as it relates to first year quarterback Trevor Lawrence. “Well, he was drafted number one overall for a reason, and when you stick in the film you can see why. He’s got all the physical tools to be a great NFL quarterback,” exclaimed Fangio.

Lawrence threw for 332 yards with three touchdowns in his first game as a pro last week in Houston, but also threw three interceptions in what amounted to a 37-21 loss to the Texans.

The Broncos play the Jaguars at 11:00 a.m. MST at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville on Sunday.