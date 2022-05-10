DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos are scheduled to play the LA Rams on Christmas Day during the upcoming season.

The Broncos will be going nose-to-nose with the most recent Super Bowl Champs for the first time since 2018 when the Broncos lost 23-20.

This will be the fourth time in the team’s history that the Broncos have played on Christmas Day. Denver won their 1994 game against Detroit and their 2004 game against Tennessee.

The offense will be led by new quarterback new quarterback Russell Wilson in the Week 16 matchup.

The game will air on CBS and Nickelodeon at 2:30 p.m. MST.

We know one other Broncos game for the upcoming season. In Week 9, the Broncos will head to Wembley Stadium in London where the Jacksonville Jaguars will host a home game on Oct. 30. Traditionally, international games are followed by a bye week.

The full NFL schedule will be released Thursday, May 12 around 6 p.m.