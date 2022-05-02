DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos will be playing an international game in the upcoming season, sources told FOX31.

Details of the trip are still being worked out, but sources said the game will be between the Broncos and the Jacksonville Jaguars and will take place at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Oct. 30. Traditionally, these games are followed by a bye-week for the teams involved.

This was scheduled to be a road game for the Broncos, so while it will extend the distance of the trip and likely time on the road, it will not take away from the eight games scheduled to be played in Denver at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium.

While we already know the Broncos’ home and road opponents for the 2022 NFL season, we do not know which week each matchup will take place or what time the games will be played.

The team’s trade to bring in Russell Wilson has caused major excitement in the Mile High City and may lead to the team playing more primetime games during the season.

The Broncos have also made major changes on the sidelines after firing coach Vic Fangio following a disappointing 7-10 record in 2021. He was replaced by former Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. Hackett then brought in his own coordinators and position coaches in what amounts to a weighty rebuild.

This will be the Broncos’ second international game. In 2010, they lost to the San Francisco 49ers 24-16 at Wembley Stadium.

Earlier this year, the Jaguars announced that they would host a game at Wembley each season through 2024.

Last year, the Broncos played two featured games; one against the Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football in Week 7, the other against the Kansas City Chiefs in a game that was flexed to Sunday Night Football in Week 13.

The international schedule will officially be released Wednesday morning, and the team’s full schedule is set to be released on Thursday, May 12 during a primetime broadcast on the NFL network. We will post the schedule on KDVR.com as soon as it’s released publicly as well.