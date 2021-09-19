Broncos seek 1st 2-0 start since 2018 against Jaguars today

Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) calls to teammates during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

(AP/KDVR) — The Denver Broncos are seeking their first 2-0 start since 2018 on the road at Jacksonville today.

The Jaguars are coming off a nightmarish opener in which they had 10 penalties, six dropped passes and looked mostly unprepared in coach Urban Meyer’s NFL debut. It was Meyer’s first season-opening loss in 18 years as a head coach.

Jacksonville has hosted Denver twice in home openers (2007, 2010) and won both.