Broncos rank 25th most valuable franchise

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos are one of the most valuable sports franchises in the world. According to Forbes, the Broncos are tied for number 25, joining the Boston Celtics and Chelsea F.C.

All three teams are worth an estimated $3.2 billion.

Among NFL teams, the Broncos are the 11th most valuable.

The average value of the 50 most valuable sports teams has jumped 9.9% from 2020 to $3.4 billion. That’s up 55% from five years ago.

Purchased in 1984 from Edgar Kaiser for $78 million, the Broncos’ value has increased under the control of late owner Pat Bowlen. The Broncos owner passed in June 2019 from complications of Alzheimer’s Disease. The Broncos are under the control of the Pat Bowlen Trust, a three-person group that is set to select one of Mr. Bowlen’s seven children as his successor.

Broncos President/CEO Joe Ellis, team counsel Rich Slivka, and Denver attorney Mary Kelly make up the Pat Bowlen Trust. Bowlen’s two oldest daughters, Amie Bowlen Klemmer and Beth Bowlen Wallace are set to challenge the validity of the trust in court, saying their father lacked the mental capacity to sign the doctrine in 2009.

The trial is scheduled to begin July 12 in Arapahoe County District Court.