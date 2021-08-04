Broncos quarterback competition still up for grabs

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Six practices in, and it’s just another day on the Denver Broncos quarterback roller coaster.

“It was up and down,” head coach Vic Fangio said after practice ended with interceptions from both Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock. “Obviously, we would like to not end those drives with interceptions, but that is why we practice.”

The interceptions happened in the final two-minute drill of practice. Bridgewater and his wide receiver got crossed up. Lock threw a poor pass on the run.

“I say this now knowing what happened today, but I feel that we have been taking care of the football,” said Lock.

So the question remains: Will the Broncos quarterback play be improved this season? The answer seems to be yes. Regardless of the starter, Denver will have the fourth-best thrower in the AFC West.

“We both are competing,” Bridgewater said. “We are trying to make this a better football team. And at the end of the day, this team will go as I go or as Drew goes.”

Sure, it would be nice to see one of the two quarterbacks string a good practice together. Until then, the coaching staff will look for incremental improvement.

Lock said his biggest step forward is in protections: “knowing when you are hot, knowing when you can fix it,” he said. “We don’t want to be blindsided. We want to have a plan. That is one of the biggest jumps I have made.”

Bridgewater has started to throw down the field more: “get down to the end zone and protect the football,” he said. “If we can do those things, it doesn’t matter who is behind center. This team will have success.”