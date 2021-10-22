Broncos Quarterback Carousel: 11 QBs in 5 years

DENVER (KDVR) — After starting the season 3-0, the Denver Broncos are now 3-4 for the 2021-22 season.

Are the Broncos headed toward another losing season?

Some would argue the Broncos losing ways are due to coaching, some might think the problems stem from the offensive line, and others would say the issues start with the quarterback.

Since the Broncos last won the Super Bowl and Peyton Manning retired, the Broncos have tried out an extensive list of quarterbacks.

From 2016 to 2021, 11 different quarterbacks have played for the Broncos.

Getty Images: From top left: Trevor Siemian, Paxton Lynch, Brock Osweiler, Case Keenum, Joe Flacco, Brandon Allen, Jeff Driskel, Brett Rypien, Kendall Hinton, Drew Lock, Teddy Bridgewater

Full list of Broncos quarterbacks since 2016:

Trevor Siemian

Paxton Lynch

Brock Osweiler

Case Keenum

Joe Flacco

Brandon Allen

Jeff Driskel

Brett Rypien

Kendall Hinton

Drew Lock

Teddy Bridgewater

Since 2016, the Broncos have only had a winning record once, which was in 2016.