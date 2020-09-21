Broncos QB Drew Lock will miss at least 2 weeks due to shoulder injury

Denver Broncos

by: Dara Bitler

Posted: / Updated:

Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3) walks off the field with a team trainer after being injured during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Broncos quarterback, Drew Lock, will miss at least 2 weeks due to a shoulder injury he suffered during Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Lock was injured in the first quarter and did not return to the game. The injury came on a sack that resulted in a turnover. He was in a sling during his postgame interviews.

On Monday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter said that Lock suffered a severe rotator cuff strain and will be sidelined at least two weeks before his injury is re-evaluated again.

Schefter also said that Jeff Driskel is now slated to be the starting quarterback on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

