Broncos prepare for Sunday’s game virtually following another positive COVID-19 test

Empty seats are seen inside Empower Field at Mile High on Sept. 14, 2020 (Alex Rose/FOX31)

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos announced Wednesday that game preparations will be held away from the UCHealth Training Center and conducted virtually after a player on the practice squad tested positive for COVID-19, along with an increase in positive cases.

In a statement, the Broncos said practice would resume Thursday.

On Tuesday, the Broncos announced General Manager John Elway and CEO Joe Ellis both tested positive for COVID-19.

The Broncos are scheduled to play the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.