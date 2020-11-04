Broncos prepare for Sunday’s game virtually following another positive COVID-19 test

Denver Broncos

by: Dara Bitler

Posted: / Updated:

Empty seats are seen inside Empower Field at Mile High on Sept. 14, 2020 (Alex Rose/FOX31)

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos announced Wednesday that game preparations will be held away from the UCHealth Training Center and conducted virtually after a player on the practice squad tested positive for COVID-19, along with an increase in positive cases.

In a statement, the Broncos said practice would resume Thursday.

On Tuesday, the Broncos announced General Manager John Elway and CEO Joe Ellis both tested positive for COVID-19.

The Broncos are scheduled to play the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Wednesday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss